Vipul Kedia Appointed as COO of Affle 3i to Propel AI-Driven Growth
Vipul Kedia has been appointed COO of Affle 3i Limited, focusing on growth in India and emerging markets through AI strategies. His extensive experience will support the company's vision of reinforcing leadership with innovative and intelligence-driven marketing solutions, enhancing Affle's impact in high-potential regions.
Affle 3i Limited has appointed Vipul Kedia as Chief Operating Officer to lead growth initiatives in India and emerging markets. Known for his pivotal role at Affle, Kedia will manage operations across several key regions and execute the company's AI-first strategy.
As one of Affle's earliest team members, Kedia brings decades of experience and has significantly influenced the company's strategic direction and growth. He's played a critical role in advancing Affle's proprietary data management platform, mDMP.
The announcement followed the Affle 3i Summit, which featured the unveiling of transformative AI-driven initiatives. Both Kedia and Affle Chairperson Anuj Khanna Sohum expressed optimism about leveraging AI in emerging markets to drive sustainable digital growth.
