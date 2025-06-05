Netcore Cloud Expands Chennai Presence with New Office Launch

Netcore Cloud, a leader in marketing technology, announced the establishment of its latest office in Chennai, effective June 05, 2025. This move marks its sixth Indian office and the second in the southern region, underscoring Netcore's dedication to a flourishing customer base and market expansion.

Chennai's rich blend of established enterprises, tech startups, and BFSI and manufacturing sectors make it an ideal location for Netcore's innovative efforts. Group CEO Kalpit Jain expressed enthusiasm about the city's talent and entrepreneurship, highlighting the office as a hub of innovation, execution, and collaboration.

With plans to engage robustly with Tamil Nadu's top clients and pursue AI-driven onboarding and solution selling initiatives, Netcore's Chennai branch aims to be the fastest-growing office, contributing heavily to future IPO plans and emphasizing customer success and market leadership.

