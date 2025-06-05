India to Manufacture Rafale Fuselages: A New Chapter in Aerospace Collaboration

Dassault Aviation has announced a landmark partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) for the production of Rafale jet fuselages in India. For the first time, these components will be manufactured outside of France, marking a significant milestone in the aerospace industry.

The collaboration will see the establishment of a cutting-edge facility in Hyderabad by TASL, dedicated to producing key fuselage sections for Rafale aircraft. This move is anticipated to bolster India's aerospace capabilities and integrate with global supply chains.

The agreement comes on the heels of a major defense contract between India and France for the procurement of Rafale jets, positioning Dassault as a leading contender for India's extensive fighter program. This initiative underscores advancing trust in Indian manufacturing prowess and TASL's growing role in the international aerospace domain.