Pegatron's U.S. Factory Decision Imminent

Pegatron, the renowned Taiwanese manufacturer, is nearing a crucial decision regarding its plans to establish a factory in the United States. During an annual shareholder meeting on Friday, President and CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng announced that a decision is expected within the next month or possibly sooner.

This strategic move could significantly impact the company's operations, highlighting its role as a key supplier to tech giants such as Apple and Dell. The factory project is anticipated to bolster Pegatron's manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its presence in the North American market.

The outcome of this deliberation could mark a pivotal moment for Pegatron, potentially reshaping its global strategy and enhancing its competitive edge in the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)