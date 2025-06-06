Left Menu

Drones Revolutionize Mineral Mining Monitoring in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced the use of drones to oversee minor mineral mining zones, aimed at curbing illegal mining. This initiative seeks to enhance monitoring, ensure accurate mapping, and promote sustainable practices like artificial sand production, with data aiding transparency and accountability in mineral management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:27 IST
Drones Revolutionize Mineral Mining Monitoring in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government has announced a groundbreaking initiative to use drones for monitoring minor mineral mining zones within the state, aiming to combat illegal sand mining and quarrying.

According to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state plans to complete a comprehensive survey of all these areas over the next three months, significantly enhancing accuracy compared to conventional methods.

The collected data will be integrated into the 'Mahakhanij' portal, supporting not only law enforcement but also eco-friendly projects such as artificial sand production, setting new standards for transparency and efficiency in mineral management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025