Drones Revolutionize Mineral Mining Monitoring in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Revenue Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced the use of drones to oversee minor mineral mining zones, aimed at curbing illegal mining. This initiative seeks to enhance monitoring, ensure accurate mapping, and promote sustainable practices like artificial sand production, with data aiding transparency and accountability in mineral management.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's government has announced a groundbreaking initiative to use drones for monitoring minor mineral mining zones within the state, aiming to combat illegal sand mining and quarrying.
According to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state plans to complete a comprehensive survey of all these areas over the next three months, significantly enhancing accuracy compared to conventional methods.
The collected data will be integrated into the 'Mahakhanij' portal, supporting not only law enforcement but also eco-friendly projects such as artificial sand production, setting new standards for transparency and efficiency in mineral management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
