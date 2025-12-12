Left Menu

Breathing Easy: Meghalaya Champions Air Quality with Advanced Monitoring

Meghalaya has enhanced air quality surveillance in Byrnihat, one of the country's most polluted towns. The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System will help authorities in timely policy-making. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also reviewed the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board's functioning and inaugurated new environmental facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-12-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 09:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya is taking significant strides in combating air pollution, especially in the industrial town of Byrnihat. The town, recently highlighted as a major pollution hotspot, now hosts a new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System, inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to recent studies by IQAir and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Byrnihat is among India's worst pollution hotspots. The newly installed CAAQMS aims to provide real-time air quality data, enabling authorities to implement immediate corrective measures and develop evidence-based environmental policies.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Sangma evaluated and aimed to enhance the operations of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board. He attended a review meeting in Shillong and inaugurated both a zero liquid discharge effluent treatment plant and a solar photovoltaic system, marking an eco-friendly step forward for the region.

