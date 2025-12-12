Left Menu

Urgent Call to Revamp India's Air Quality Monitoring

A parliamentary committee has urged the Indian government to update the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for the first time since 2009. It recommends broader and more balanced distribution of monitoring stations across Delhi, emphasizes reducing GST on air purifiers, and calls for protective measures for vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee has strongly urged the Indian government to swiftly update the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, which have remained unchanged since 2009.

In a report presented in the Lok Sabha, the panel highlighted the skewed distribution of air quality monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR, recommending that all manual stations be upgraded to continuous systems and be more evenly distributed.

The committee raised concerns over the high GST on air purifiers, suggesting it penalizes citizens trying to protect themselves from air pollution. Recommendations included abolishing or reducing this tax and implementing targeted programs for vulnerable groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

