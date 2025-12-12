Urgent Call to Revamp India's Air Quality Monitoring

A parliamentary committee has strongly urged the Indian government to swiftly update the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, which have remained unchanged since 2009.

In a report presented in the Lok Sabha, the panel highlighted the skewed distribution of air quality monitoring stations in Delhi-NCR, recommending that all manual stations be upgraded to continuous systems and be more evenly distributed.

The committee raised concerns over the high GST on air purifiers, suggesting it penalizes citizens trying to protect themselves from air pollution. Recommendations included abolishing or reducing this tax and implementing targeted programs for vulnerable groups.

