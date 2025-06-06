Andhra Pradesh Partners with Nvidia to Build AI University and Ecosystem

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with tech leader Nvidia to establish a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in the state. The collaboration aims to bolster AI education, research, and startup growth, marking a strategic effort to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of AI innovation.

Nvidia will play a crucial role in identifying the tools, software, and hardware necessary to ensure the university delivers outstanding educational outcomes. The initiative includes skilling 10,000 engineering students over two years, with Nvidia providing curriculum guidance and technical resources for AI capacity building across the state's engineering colleges.

The partnership also involves setting up AI research centers and facilitating up to 500 AI-focused startups to join the Nvidia Inception Programme. The collaboration highlights Andhra Pradesh's commitment to creating a future-ready economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)