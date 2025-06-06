Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Partners with Nvidia to Build AI University and Ecosystem

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed an agreement with Nvidia to establish an AI university, aiming to enhance AI education, research, and startup acceleration. Nvidia will provide essential tools, curriculum guidance, and support for establishing AI research centers. The initiative will skill 10,000 engineering students and help 500 AI-focused startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh Partners with Nvidia to Build AI University and Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with tech leader Nvidia to establish a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in the state. The collaboration aims to bolster AI education, research, and startup growth, marking a strategic effort to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of AI innovation.

Nvidia will play a crucial role in identifying the tools, software, and hardware necessary to ensure the university delivers outstanding educational outcomes. The initiative includes skilling 10,000 engineering students over two years, with Nvidia providing curriculum guidance and technical resources for AI capacity building across the state's engineering colleges.

The partnership also involves setting up AI research centers and facilitating up to 500 AI-focused startups to join the Nvidia Inception Programme. The collaboration highlights Andhra Pradesh's commitment to creating a future-ready economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025