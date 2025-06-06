Moscow Mocks: Trump vs. Musk Showdown

The ongoing feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has drawn amusement among officials in Moscow, as the conflict captivated international attention. Some Russian leaders joked about mediating peace talks, while others humorously suggested Musk should relocate his business ventures to Russia.

Nationalist senator Dmitry Rogozin, a notable figure who once led Russia's space program, reached out to Musk via his X platform, inviting him to Russia should he face challenges in the U.S. Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, a senior security official and former Russian president, offered to facilitate a peace deal between Trump and Musk, humorously requesting Starlink shares as compensation.

Moscow's political elite seized on the public spat as a moment to mock what they perceive as chaos within U.S. political culture, highlighting the tension as a welcome distraction from Moscow's dealings, such as the conflict in Ukraine.

