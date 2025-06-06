Left Menu

Moscow Mocks: Trump vs. Musk Showdown

A public feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk sparked mockery in Moscow. Russian figures toyed with mediating peace talks and slyly invited Musk to bring his ventures to Russia. This conflict drew jibes about U.S. political culture as Russians perceived it as beneficial distraction from their own political maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:38 IST
Moscow Mocks: Trump vs. Musk Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has drawn amusement among officials in Moscow, as the conflict captivated international attention. Some Russian leaders joked about mediating peace talks, while others humorously suggested Musk should relocate his business ventures to Russia.

Nationalist senator Dmitry Rogozin, a notable figure who once led Russia's space program, reached out to Musk via his X platform, inviting him to Russia should he face challenges in the U.S. Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, a senior security official and former Russian president, offered to facilitate a peace deal between Trump and Musk, humorously requesting Starlink shares as compensation.

Moscow's political elite seized on the public spat as a moment to mock what they perceive as chaos within U.S. political culture, highlighting the tension as a welcome distraction from Moscow's dealings, such as the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025