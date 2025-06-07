Revolutionizing Postal Services: The Digital Leap with DIGIPIN

The Department of Post has extended an invitation to various stakeholders, including citizens, developers, and institutions, to participate in refining its GPS-based address locator service, DIGIPIN. The initiative is part of the postal department's broader strategy to improve digital governance and public service delivery, as outlined in the National Geospatial Policy 2022.

Launched on May 27, DIGIPIN and the 'Know Your PIN Code' service aim to modernize the country's postal system, enhancing geographic accuracy and logistics efficiency, particularly in rural and underserved regions. The systems are designed to be open-source and interoperable, developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO.

The platforms are accessible through India Post's official website, where users can provide feedback on data accuracy and usability. This approach aims to continuously improve digital addressing, ensuring the solutions remain aligned with local needs and realities, according to an official statement.