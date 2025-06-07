Left Menu

Revolutionizing Postal Services: The Digital Leap with DIGIPIN

The Department of Post is inviting citizens, developers, and institutions to refine DIGIPIN, an advanced, GPS-based address locator. Launched alongside 'Know Your PIN Code', it aims to modernize postal services in line with the National Geospatial Policy 2022, improving logistics and public service delivery, especially in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:57 IST
Revolutionizing Postal Services: The Digital Leap with DIGIPIN
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Post has extended an invitation to various stakeholders, including citizens, developers, and institutions, to participate in refining its GPS-based address locator service, DIGIPIN. The initiative is part of the postal department's broader strategy to improve digital governance and public service delivery, as outlined in the National Geospatial Policy 2022.

Launched on May 27, DIGIPIN and the 'Know Your PIN Code' service aim to modernize the country's postal system, enhancing geographic accuracy and logistics efficiency, particularly in rural and underserved regions. The systems are designed to be open-source and interoperable, developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO.

The platforms are accessible through India Post's official website, where users can provide feedback on data accuracy and usability. This approach aims to continuously improve digital addressing, ensuring the solutions remain aligned with local needs and realities, according to an official statement.

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

