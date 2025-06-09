Apple's AI Comeback: Restoring Innovation at WWDC 2024

Apple is gearing up to reignite its innovative prowess during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, amid increasing pressure from rivals and mounting regulatory concerns.

The tech giant plans to unveil software upgrades with an emphasis on enhancing user experience, yet cautiously navigates a challenging landscape highlighted by AI advancements from competitors.

significant hurdles, from potential revenue setbacks due to regulatory decisions, to navigating trade tensions, continue to impact Apple's bottom line, affecting investor confidence and diminishing its market valuation at a crucial time.

(With inputs from agencies.)