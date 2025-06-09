Left Menu

Apple Opens Up AI Technology to Third-Party Developers

Apple has announced plans to open up its foundational AI model, used in features such as Siri, to third-party developers. This development comes as Apple faces technical and regulatory challenges. Apple software chief Craig Federighi also mentioned a design overhaul for all operating systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:43 IST
Apple Opens Up AI Technology to Third-Party Developers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple is making headlines once again as it announced on Monday that it will make its foundational AI model, known as Apple Intelligence, available to third-party developers. This move is aimed at providing developers access to the cutting-edge technology behind features like Siri.

According to Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, while some features have experienced delays, the decision to open up the AI model is a strategic step to overcome several technical and regulatory hurdles the company faces.

During the company's annual software developer conference, Federighi also teased a major design overhaul coming across all Apple operating systems, signaling significant changes on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025