Apple Opens Up AI Technology to Third-Party Developers
Apple has announced plans to open up its foundational AI model, used in features such as Siri, to third-party developers. This development comes as Apple faces technical and regulatory challenges. Apple software chief Craig Federighi also mentioned a design overhaul for all operating systems.
Apple is making headlines once again as it announced on Monday that it will make its foundational AI model, known as Apple Intelligence, available to third-party developers. This move is aimed at providing developers access to the cutting-edge technology behind features like Siri.
According to Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, while some features have experienced delays, the decision to open up the AI model is a strategic step to overcome several technical and regulatory hurdles the company faces.
During the company's annual software developer conference, Federighi also teased a major design overhaul coming across all Apple operating systems, signaling significant changes on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHPC Set to Power Up: Subansiri Lower HE Project Nears Commissioning
Arunachal Pradesh: BRO conducts medical camp in Upper Subansiri amid heavy rainfall
Fly Sirius, Airavat unite under new brand 'Transworld Jets'
Apple Unveils AI Model and Operating Systems Overhaul
Apple Unveils New OS Features at WWDC Amid AI and Design Overhauls