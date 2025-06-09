Apple Opens Up AI Technology to Third-Party Developers

Apple is making headlines once again as it announced on Monday that it will make its foundational AI model, known as Apple Intelligence, available to third-party developers. This move is aimed at providing developers access to the cutting-edge technology behind features like Siri.

According to Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, while some features have experienced delays, the decision to open up the AI model is a strategic step to overcome several technical and regulatory hurdles the company faces.

During the company's annual software developer conference, Federighi also teased a major design overhaul coming across all Apple operating systems, signaling significant changes on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)