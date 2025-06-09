Apple Unveils AI Model and Operating Systems Overhaul

Apple has announced a groundbreaking move to open its foundational AI model to third-party developers, part of a larger initiative that includes an extensive overhaul of its operating systems. During the company's annual software developer conference on Monday, Apple software chief Craig Federighi introduced these changes, which are aimed at enhancing user experience and innovation.

This transformative step comes as Apple navigates various technical and regulatory challenges. Federighi candidly acknowledged the delays in launching certain features, such as enhancements to the Siri virtual assistant, attributing them to the company's rigorous quality standards. Despite the advancements, Apple's shares encountered a slight decline of 1.5% during the event.

A highlight of Apple's announcement was the unveiling of 'liquid glass,' a new design element that features partially transparent icons and menus, made possible by the powerful custom chips in modern Apple devices. The company plans to rename its operating systems using year names, simplifying the naming convention across different platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)