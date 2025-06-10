MANA Nutrition: Feeding the Future Amid Funding Challenges

At his Georgian plant, Mark Moore, co-founder of MANA Nutrition, scoops shelled peanuts, referring to them as "God's food." His non-profit has delivered lifesaving peanut butter paste to 10 million children globally. However, MANA now faces existential threats due to deep federal funding cuts under the Trump administration.

Initially, the U.S. Agency for International Development canceled MANA's contracts, cutting off crucial funding. But, in an unexpected turn, those contracts were reinstated, and additional funds were approved. MANA's operations, though, remain uncertain beyond 2025 without new contracts, particularly as USAID has issued limited requests for bids.

Despite these challenges, Moore is searching for alternative funding to continue their mission of alleviating childhood malnutrition. Efforts include potential collaborations with other nonprofits and relying on philanthropists like Chris Hohn, whose significant donations have previously bolstered MANA's initiatives. Moore remains hopeful that government and private support will sustain MANA's vital work.

