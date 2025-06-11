Vodafone Idea Powers Bengaluru with Cutting-Edge 5G Services

Vodafone Idea has officially launched its 5G services in Bengaluru, marking the latest phase in its strategic expansion across India.

This development follows recent 5G rollouts in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh, with the goal of covering all 17 priority circles by August.

To provide a high-quality 5G experience in Bengaluru, Vi has joined forces with Samsung to introduce advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure, alongside AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to enhance automatic network performance optimization.

