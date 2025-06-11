Vodafone Idea Powers Bengaluru with Cutting-Edge 5G Services
Vodafone Idea has launched 5G services in Bengaluru, following previous rollouts in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh. The 5G launch is part of a plan to expand to 17 priority circles by August. Vi offers unlimited 5G data and partners with Samsung for optimized network performance.
Vodafone Idea has officially launched its 5G services in Bengaluru, marking the latest phase in its strategic expansion across India.
This development follows recent 5G rollouts in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh, with the goal of covering all 17 priority circles by August.
To provide a high-quality 5G experience in Bengaluru, Vi has joined forces with Samsung to introduce advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure, alongside AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to enhance automatic network performance optimization.
