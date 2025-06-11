Minda Corporation and Toyodenso Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Automotive Switches
Minda Corporation Limited has announced a joint venture with Japan's Toyodenso Co. to advance automotive switch technologies in India. The venture will focus on design, development, and manufacturing, with a plant set to open in Noida by 2027. Minda Corp will hold a 60% stake in the partnership.
Minda Corporation Limited has allied with Toyodenso Co. Ltd., a Japanese powerhouse specializing in automotive electronics, to develop advanced automotive switches for the Indian market.
This joint venture will focus on creating and producing automotive switches for two-wheelers, passenger cars, and other segments, aiming to enhance smart mobility solutions domestically.
With plans to establish a greenfield plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, operations are expected to kick off by the second half of fiscal year 2026-27, aligning with the growing demand for advanced automotive technologies in India.
