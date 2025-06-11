Left Menu

Minda Corporation and Toyodenso Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Automotive Switches

Minda Corporation Limited has announced a joint venture with Japan's Toyodenso Co. to advance automotive switch technologies in India. The venture will focus on design, development, and manufacturing, with a plant set to open in Noida by 2027. Minda Corp will hold a 60% stake in the partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:02 IST
Minda Corporation and Toyodenso Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Automotive Switches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minda Corporation Limited has allied with Toyodenso Co. Ltd., a Japanese powerhouse specializing in automotive electronics, to develop advanced automotive switches for the Indian market.

This joint venture will focus on creating and producing automotive switches for two-wheelers, passenger cars, and other segments, aiming to enhance smart mobility solutions domestically.

With plans to establish a greenfield plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, operations are expected to kick off by the second half of fiscal year 2026-27, aligning with the growing demand for advanced automotive technologies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025