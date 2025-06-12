Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Takeover of the Kennedy Center

Donald Trump has sparked controversy with his involvement in the Kennedy Center, raising over $10 million amidst plans to overhaul its leadership and programming. This move comes amid declining subscription revenue and backlash from the artistic community, while Trump focuses on conservative-leaning productions.

Updated: 12-06-2025 05:08 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced a significant fundraising achievement for the Kennedy Center, signaling his controversial influence over the renowned performing arts center.

Trump, aiming to usher in a conservative shift, has raised over $10 million but faces backlash as subscription revenues plummet and popular shows withdraw.

Amidst protests and political tension, Trump and allies gather at a sold-out event, underscoring a cultural battleground at the heart of American performing arts.

