Trump's Controversial Takeover of the Kennedy Center

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced a significant fundraising achievement for the Kennedy Center, signaling his controversial influence over the renowned performing arts center.

Trump, aiming to usher in a conservative shift, has raised over $10 million but faces backlash as subscription revenues plummet and popular shows withdraw.

Amidst protests and political tension, Trump and allies gather at a sold-out event, underscoring a cultural battleground at the heart of American performing arts.