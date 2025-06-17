Left Menu

Digital Media Revolution: Podcasters and AI Shape News Landscape

Prominent podcasters like Joe Rogan, along with AI chatbots, are changing how Americans consume news. More people now get news from social networks than traditional media. Young audiences prefer online sources, raising concerns about misinformation. AI's role in news is growing, especially among younger demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:33 IST
In a significant shift in news consumption, podcasters like Joe Rogan and AI chatbots are playing an increasingly influential role in the United States, according to a recent report.

Following the U.S. presidential inauguration in January 2025, a striking number of Americans relied on social and video networks over traditional media for news—marking the first occurrence of this trend. The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism highlighted this crucial change in its annual Digital News Report, emphasizing the growing influence of online personalities.

The report underscored the importance of this trend among younger Americans. Over half of those under 35 now turn to social media and video platforms as their primary news source. Despite the popularity of online influencers, concerns mount about their role in spreading false information. AI's role is also noted, with younger viewers increasingly using chatbots for news consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

