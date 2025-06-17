Taiwan Fortifies Defenses with Drone Technology Partnership

Taiwan bolstered its defense capabilities with a significant partnership with U.S. and German-based Auterion, renowned for its drone software utilized in Ukraine. The deal was established to counter military threats from China, aligning with Taiwan's adaptive strategy highlighted by their defense ministry.

The agreement focuses on the strategic deployment of uncrewed systems and drone swarming technology, both of which have been effective in combat situations against Russian forces. This initiative underscores Taiwan's approach to military efficiency through cost-effective and mobile weapon systems.

Auterion anticipates deploying millions of drones over the coming years, marking a substantial investment in Taiwan's military deterrence capability. Chung-Shan Institute's President lauded the collaboration and reassured counterparts of support despite expected Chinese sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)