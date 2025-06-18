Mamelodi Sundowns Shine in Historic Club World Cup Victory
South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD, marking the first win for an African side in the Club World Cup. Striker Iqraam Rayners scored the decisive goal before halftime, elevating them to the top of Group F in this revamped 32-team competition.
The South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, claimed a significant victory in their opening match at the Club World Cup on Tuesday. Striker Iqraam Rayners was the hero, scoring the only goal in a tense 1-0 victory against South Korea's Ulsan HD.
This win propelled them to the top of Group F, especially as earlier in the day, Borussia Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by Fluminense. This tournament, hosted in the United States, sees a new format with 32 teams competing.
Rayners' goal came just nine minutes before halftime in Florida's Inter & Co Stadium, after a match delay due to a lightning threat. This victory marked the first for an African side in this updated global football stage.