Left Menu

Mamelodi Sundowns Shine in Historic Club World Cup Victory

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD, marking the first win for an African side in the Club World Cup. Striker Iqraam Rayners scored the decisive goal before halftime, elevating them to the top of Group F in this revamped 32-team competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 06:43 IST
Mamelodi Sundowns Shine in Historic Club World Cup Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, claimed a significant victory in their opening match at the Club World Cup on Tuesday. Striker Iqraam Rayners was the hero, scoring the only goal in a tense 1-0 victory against South Korea's Ulsan HD.

This win propelled them to the top of Group F, especially as earlier in the day, Borussia Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by Fluminense. This tournament, hosted in the United States, sees a new format with 32 teams competing.

Rayners' goal came just nine minutes before halftime in Florida's Inter & Co Stadium, after a match delay due to a lightning threat. This victory marked the first for an African side in this updated global football stage.

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025