Mamelodi Sundowns Shine in Historic Club World Cup Victory

The South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, claimed a significant victory in their opening match at the Club World Cup on Tuesday. Striker Iqraam Rayners was the hero, scoring the only goal in a tense 1-0 victory against South Korea's Ulsan HD.

This win propelled them to the top of Group F, especially as earlier in the day, Borussia Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by Fluminense. This tournament, hosted in the United States, sees a new format with 32 teams competing.

Rayners' goal came just nine minutes before halftime in Florida's Inter & Co Stadium, after a match delay due to a lightning threat. This victory marked the first for an African side in this updated global football stage.