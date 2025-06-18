Left Menu

China Stocks Stall Amid Lujiazui Forum and Global Tensions

China's stock market experienced slight declines amidst the Lujiazui Forum's lack of new policy directions. Investors are now eyeing the upcoming Politburo meeting for clearer guidance. Despite global tensions and a volatile market, some sectors, such as liquor stocks, showed resilience, rebounding after previous lows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:58 IST
China Stocks Stall Amid Lujiazui Forum and Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The stock market in China saw minor declines on Wednesday, as the Lujiazui Forum failed to deliver fresh policy guidance. Both China's CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index experienced modest losses, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping by 1.2%.

China pledges to bolster innovation through science and technology bonds, according to Wu Qing, chairman of China's Securities Regulatory Commission. Meanwhile, efforts to maintain the yuan's stability were highlighted by the country's foreign exchange regulator amidst a lack of new policy signals.

Investors eagerly anticipate the upcoming July Politburo meeting for further economic support measures. As geopolitical tensions rise with ongoing missile exchanges between Iran and Israel, the risk sentiment remains fragile, impacting sectors like tech and EV industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025