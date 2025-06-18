Left Menu

China's Bitcoin Mining Giants Forge U.S. Path Amid Trade Tensions

Chinese bitcoin mining equipment makers Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT are establishing manufacturing bases in the U.S. to circumvent tariff impacts from the recent U.S.-China trade war. This relocation aims to reduce cost-related tariffs while addressing U.S. security concerns regarding dependence on Chinese technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese companies Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, the top manufacturers of bitcoin mining equipment, are setting up operations in the United States to sidestep the impacts of ongoing trade tensions. With President Donald Trump's tariff policies reshaping supply chains, these companies are aiming to shield their businesses from additional costs.

The strategic move is not only about avoiding tariffs but also addresses the U.S.'s security concerns over Chinese technology. While Chinese equipment constitutes the majority of global mining hardware, their growing presence in the U.S. marks a significant shift in the cryptocurrency landscape.

The bitcoin mining sector, which could reach $12 billion by 2028, is undergoing changes not just to minimize costs but also to stimulate local competition. This restructuring aims to balance the geographic supply-demand mismatch and mitigate potential risks associated with heavy dependence on Chinese-made technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

