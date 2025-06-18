Connectivity Triumph: Mobile Network Revolutionizes Remote Chhattisgarh Village

A new mobile tower has been operational in Chhattisgarh's Ambeli village, providing significant connectivity enhancements in this remote area of Bijapur district. The tower installation comes after Naxal violence that tragically claimed the lives of eight security personnel and a civilian driver earlier this year.

The initiative, part of the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' program and supported by the Centre's Universal Service Obligation Fund scheme, aims to accelerate regional development by bringing vital telecom services to secluded regions. Residents of Ambeli and its neighboring villages like Uskapatnam, Karkeli, and Tungeli can now access improved mobile and Internet connectivity, which is expected to aid students and youth pursuing competitive exams.

Amid ongoing security operations against Maoists in this sensitive Bastar region, officials stress the importance of these communication advancements. The newly installed infrastructure is not only pivotal for better connectivity but is also a strategic step towards regional development, helping to clear obstacles like Naxal-placed IEDs and ensuring essential services are available to the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)