Connectivity Triumph: Mobile Network Revolutionizes Remote Chhattisgarh Village

A mobile tower installation in Chhattisgarh's remote village of Ambeli now provides vital Internet and telecom services to residents. This facility, under government and USOF initiatives, supports local connectivity, benefiting students and promoting regional development. The area recently faced security challenges due to Naxal violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new mobile tower has been operational in Chhattisgarh's Ambeli village, providing significant connectivity enhancements in this remote area of Bijapur district. The tower installation comes after Naxal violence that tragically claimed the lives of eight security personnel and a civilian driver earlier this year.

The initiative, part of the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' program and supported by the Centre's Universal Service Obligation Fund scheme, aims to accelerate regional development by bringing vital telecom services to secluded regions. Residents of Ambeli and its neighboring villages like Uskapatnam, Karkeli, and Tungeli can now access improved mobile and Internet connectivity, which is expected to aid students and youth pursuing competitive exams.

Amid ongoing security operations against Maoists in this sensitive Bastar region, officials stress the importance of these communication advancements. The newly installed infrastructure is not only pivotal for better connectivity but is also a strategic step towards regional development, helping to clear obstacles like Naxal-placed IEDs and ensuring essential services are available to the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

