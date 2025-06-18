East and Southeast Asia: The New AI Investment Hub

East and Southeast Asia are rapidly emerging as strategic areas for AI investments, according to Moody's Analytics. The report highlights India, Singapore, and Malaysia as key destinations for data center projects and chip manufacturing, amidst a global landscape marked by slowing cross-border investment and fractured trade.

The sustained demand for artificial intelligence is prompting global investors to inject capital into these regions, compensating for geopolitical tensions impacting economies worldwide. To meet this rising need, data centers and semiconductor projects are being accelerated.

In the United States, outbound AI investment is surpassing inbound, showcasing the expansion of American tech giants' global presence. The allure of these Asian markets lies in their cost benefits, growing demand, and favorable investment policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)