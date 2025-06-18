Left Menu

Schneider Electric Unveils TeSys Deca Motor Starters in India for Enhanced Efficiency

Schneider Electric launches the TeSys Deca Motor Starters in India, designed for greater efficiency and sustainability. These advanced contactors reduce CO2 emissions, offer high durability, and assure operational excellence in industries. The solution suits manufacturing, utilities, and mining sectors with its future-ready, sustainable infrastructure.

Updated: 18-06-2025 17:30 IST
In a bid to enhance industrial efficiency and sustainability, Schneider Electric has introduced the TeSys Deca Motor Starters in India. Announced on June 18, 2025, the launch signifies Schneider Electric's dedication to reducing CO₂ emissions and optimizing operational performance across several industries.

The new TeSys Deca Advanced contactors are an example of Schneider's commitment to innovation, providing extended durability and smart engineering, ideal for harsh environments. These motor starters are designed to meet the needs of OEMs, system integrators, and industries like manufacturing, utilities, infrastructure, and mining.

Nikhil Pathak, Vice President of Digital Energy and Power Products at Schneider Electric, Greater India, emphasized the company's mission for sustainability and efficiency. He highlighted that the TeSys Deca Advanced solutions promise reduced downtime and accelerated energy savings, reinforcing Schneider's position as a leader in digital energy management and automation.

