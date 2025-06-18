Amazon's AI Revolution: Workforce Downsizing and Infrastructure Expansion

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has announced that the company anticipates a reduction in its corporate workforce due to increased reliance on generative artificial intelligence. In a message to employees, Jassy revealed that Amazon expects efficiency gains from AI to necessitate fewer staff, though new job types will emerge.

Amazon currently has over 1,000 AI services and applications either in progress or completed, with plans to exponentially expand this number. Jassy is urging employees to embrace this shift by learning about AI, engaging in workshops, and participating in team brainstorms to innovate for customers.

In its bid to lead in AI and cloud computing, Amazon is investing heavily in infrastructure, committing billions to new data centers across the U.S. The company has announced significant investments in North Carolina, Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to support its AI and cloud operations.

