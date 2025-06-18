Vodafone Idea Partners with AST SpaceMobile to Deliver Satellite Phone Services in India

In a significant move for India's telecom landscape, Vodafone Idea has announced its collaboration with AST SpaceMobile to provide satellite services directly accessible by smartphones. This strategic partnership aims to enhance mobile connectivity across India's unconnected regions, leveraging AST SpaceMobile's pioneering space-based cellular broadband technology.

The venture promises to integrate space-based communication with existing terrestrial networks seamlessly, offering voice, video, data streaming, and internet access. Vodafone Idea will focus on terrestrial network integration, while AST SpaceMobile will develop the satellite constellation, creating a robust communication ecosystem accessible to everyday smartphones.

The collaboration, already backed by global investments from giants such as AT&T and Google, signifies a shift towards innovative communication solutions and challenges existing players like SpaceX's Starlink. With India's dynamic market as the focal point, this venture marks a transformative step in the telecom sector, potentially redefining connectivity standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)