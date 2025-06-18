Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Partners with AST SpaceMobile to Deliver Satellite Phone Services in India

Vodafone Idea has teamed up with AST SpaceMobile to provide satellite services directly accessible on smartphones, a significant step in expanding mobile connectivity across India. AST SpaceMobile's technology offers real-world viability, with successful space-based 4G and 5G demonstrations. The partnership aims to integrate these services into Vi's existing network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:40 IST
Vodafone Idea Partners with AST SpaceMobile to Deliver Satellite Phone Services in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for India's telecom landscape, Vodafone Idea has announced its collaboration with AST SpaceMobile to provide satellite services directly accessible by smartphones. This strategic partnership aims to enhance mobile connectivity across India's unconnected regions, leveraging AST SpaceMobile's pioneering space-based cellular broadband technology.

The venture promises to integrate space-based communication with existing terrestrial networks seamlessly, offering voice, video, data streaming, and internet access. Vodafone Idea will focus on terrestrial network integration, while AST SpaceMobile will develop the satellite constellation, creating a robust communication ecosystem accessible to everyday smartphones.

The collaboration, already backed by global investments from giants such as AT&T and Google, signifies a shift towards innovative communication solutions and challenges existing players like SpaceX's Starlink. With India's dynamic market as the focal point, this venture marks a transformative step in the telecom sector, potentially redefining connectivity standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025