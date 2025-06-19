Left Menu

Microsoft's Workforce Overhaul Amid AI Boom

Microsoft is set to cut thousands of jobs, primarily in sales, as it enhances its AI investments. The decision follows a previous job reduction and aligns with the company's plan to invest $80 billion in AI infrastructure. This adjustment reflects broader industry shifts towards AI integration.

Microsoft is reportedly planning to slash thousands of jobs, especially within its sales division, as part of a workforce streamlining strategy linked to heightened investments in artificial intelligence. This move is indicative of the tech industry's larger trend towards AI integration to maintain competitive standings.

The anticipated job cuts come on the heels of Microsoft's earlier layoffs in May, which resulted in the termination of approximately 6,000 employees. This decision underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership in the AI domain, as AI continues to revolutionize various sectors by embedding itself into products and services.

Details suggest Microsoft is poised to announce these layoffs following the completion of its fiscal year. Meanwhile, the tech leader plans to allocate $80 billion in capital expenditure this fiscal year, primarily focused on expanding data center capacities to accommodate AI service demands. Despite rumors, Microsoft has not officially commented on these developments.

