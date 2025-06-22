Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Digital Connectivity with 4G and 5G Rollouts

Arunachal Pradesh is making notable advancements in digital connectivity, with technology paving the way for unprecedented access and empowerment across its remote areas, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He highlighted that over 3,500 villages are now equipped with 4G mobile connectivity, effectively bridging the digital divide between rural and urban regions.

Khandu proudly declared the official launch of 5G services in Itanagar, describing it as a transformative step towards ultra-fast, next-generation internet capabilities in the state's capital. This development marks a significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh's digital journey.

The Chief Minister also informed that 827 gram panchayats have been connected via VSAT links, ensuring reliable satellite-based internet access in the most remote and challenging terrains. Through the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, plans to connect an additional 1,042 villages are underway, aiming to ensure seamless access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and digital banking, in line with the national vision of a fully connected Digital India.

