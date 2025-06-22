Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Digital Connectivity with 4G and 5G Rollouts

Arunachal Pradesh is advancing in digital connectivity, as evidenced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu's announcement. Over 3,500 villages now have 4G access, while 5G is available in the capital, Itanagar. The state aims to connect remote areas, reducing the digital divide in alignment with India's connectivity goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:20 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Digital Connectivity with 4G and 5G Rollouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is making notable advancements in digital connectivity, with technology paving the way for unprecedented access and empowerment across its remote areas, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He highlighted that over 3,500 villages are now equipped with 4G mobile connectivity, effectively bridging the digital divide between rural and urban regions.

Khandu proudly declared the official launch of 5G services in Itanagar, describing it as a transformative step towards ultra-fast, next-generation internet capabilities in the state's capital. This development marks a significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh's digital journey.

The Chief Minister also informed that 827 gram panchayats have been connected via VSAT links, ensuring reliable satellite-based internet access in the most remote and challenging terrains. Through the Digital Bharat Nidhi initiative, plans to connect an additional 1,042 villages are underway, aiming to ensure seamless access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and digital banking, in line with the national vision of a fully connected Digital India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025