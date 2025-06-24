UK Antitrust Watchdog Pressures Google for Fair Competition

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering implementing regulations that would compel Google to offer British users the option to select rival search services. This move aims to bolster competition and is part of broader digital regulatory reforms proposed by the CMA.

A significant measure by the CMA involves requiring Google to feature 'choice screens' for products like the Chrome browser and Android OS, allowing users to seamlessly select and switch between search providers, potentially including AI assistants.

Google, facing potential strategic market status under these regulations, has expressed concerns over the implications for its business operations in the UK. The CMA has until October 13 to finalize their decision and may impose additional measures, such as ensuring non-discriminatory search result presentations and allowing data transfer to foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)