Left Menu

UK Antitrust Watchdog Pressures Google for Fair Competition

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority is urging Google to allow users to choose rival search services through new regulations. This includes presenting choice screens for Google's key products. The proposed changes aim to enhance competition and offer consumers more control and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:28 IST
UK Antitrust Watchdog Pressures Google for Fair Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is considering implementing regulations that would compel Google to offer British users the option to select rival search services. This move aims to bolster competition and is part of broader digital regulatory reforms proposed by the CMA.

A significant measure by the CMA involves requiring Google to feature 'choice screens' for products like the Chrome browser and Android OS, allowing users to seamlessly select and switch between search providers, potentially including AI assistants.

Google, facing potential strategic market status under these regulations, has expressed concerns over the implications for its business operations in the UK. The CMA has until October 13 to finalize their decision and may impose additional measures, such as ensuring non-discriminatory search result presentations and allowing data transfer to foster innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025