Think41 Unveils Cutting-Edge Open-Source Conversational AI Platform

Think41 releases its open-source Conversational AI platform, offering scalable, realistic voice-led experiences for enterprises. Built from production-grade stacks and backed by industry partners, the platform integrates advanced security and compliance features, streamlining enterprise workflows. Think41's Experience Center showcases its capabilities, inviting global developers to innovate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:35 IST
Think41, a prominent Generative AI firm, has launched an open-source Conversational AI (CAI) platform. This platform promises an unparalleled voice-led experience for enterprises and startups by providing scalable and real-time AI solutions. A tested approach, it aims to overcome challenges typically encountered in large enterprises.

With strategic backing from Microsoft, Deepgram, ElevenLabs, and Smallest.ai, the platform ensures seamless infrastructure integration and offers features such as world-class transcription and expressive voice synthesis. It is designed to support SIP calling, CRM syncing, and advanced security, making it suitable for high-stakes deployments.

Think41's Experience Center acts as a live demonstration site, showcasing the platform's capabilities via a voice-driven interface. By going open source, Think41 calls on developers worldwide to leverage this robust, flexible infrastructure for innovative applications. The company aims to facilitate trusted AI adoption, thanks to its comprehensive documentation and enterprise-grade tools.

