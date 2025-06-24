BEL and VVDN Forge Alliance for Indigenous Tech Development
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VVDN Technologies to boost domestic manufacturing and tech development in India's defence sector. The collaboration focuses on areas such as Wi-Fi, 5G networking, and radar technologies to advance self-reliance in professional electronics.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and VVDN Technologies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing India's self-reliance in defence electronics, the companies announced on Tuesday. This strategic partnership will focus on domestic manufacturing and the development of cutting-edge technologies.
The MoU seeks to foster indigenous design and manufacturing, emphasizing sectors like Wi-Fi and 5G networking solutions, software and networking systems, and radar and naval technologies. These advancements aim to elevate India's capabilities in defence, railways, and other pivotal areas.
The agreement was formalized by Manoj Jain, BEL's chairman and managing director, alongside VVDN's co-founder and president, Vivek Bansal, marking a significant step toward collaborative growth in the technology sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
