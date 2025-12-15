Rockwell Automation Showcases Smart Manufacturing Solutions at CPHI & PMEC India 2025

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, showcased a range of innovative manufacturing solutions at CPHI & PMEC India 2025, held in November in the Delhi National Capital Region. The event highlighted how Rockwell Automation's advanced technologies are empowering life sciences manufacturing with enhanced efficiency, improved quality, and data-driven operations to address the industry's growth and sustainability goals. At the event, Rockwell Automation presented solutions that are helping manufacturers overcome challenges such as shifting regulations, increasing production demands, and emerging cybersecurity risks. The technologies on display underscored the transformative role of innovations like digital twins, artificial intelligence (AI), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in building smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations. Visitors at the event were introduced to several key themes, including integrated shop floor systems, smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, data and analytics, sustainability, and OT cybersecurity. Each of these demonstrated how Rockwell Automation's solutions optimize production capabilities, manage risks, and drive intelligent decision-making. "CPHI & PMEC provided a vital platform to connect and exchange ideas with industry leaders, our customers, and OEM partners. We showcased live demos of our AI-powered analytics, digital twins, and data-driven platforms—demonstrating how advanced technology can optimize efficiency, boost sustainability, and enhance production security for India's life sciences manufacturers. Rockwell Automation remains dedicated to driving innovation and empowering the industry with transformative solutions for a smarter, more resilient future," said Abhinandan Sharda, National Sales Leader, OEM, Rockwell Automation India. Among the highlights, attendees explored integrated shopfloor systems featuring the PlantPAx® Distributed Control System and FactoryTalk® Optix™, which deliver smarter and more modern control solutions. Rockwell Automation also showcased its smart manufacturing technologies like FactoryTalk® PharmaSuite® and UnifyTwin Batch Performance Analytics, empowering manufacturers with powerful MES and batch analytics capabilities. Additionally, AI-driven solutions such as FactoryTalk® Analytics™ VisionAI™, FactoryTalk® Analytics™ GuardianAI™, and FactoryTalk® Analytics™ LogixAI® were demonstrated, showing how artificial intelligence is being harnessed to predict outcomes, optimize processes, and enable intelligent operations. Digital transformation took centre stage with Emulate3D™ digital twin software, which accelerates factory development by enabling virtual design, testing, and commissioning. Solutions for data and analytics, such as FactoryTalk® DataMosaix™, helped visitors understand how to optimise production through data-driven decision-making. Sustainability-focused technologies demonstrated Rockwell's commitment to environmental responsibility, while life sciences cybersecurity solutions highlighted the importance of securing industrial environments from cyber threats. Throughout the event, Rockwell Automation reinforced its commitment to delivering tailored solutions for the life sciences sector, combining global best practices with a focus on addressing the unique needs of Indian manufacturers.

About Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

