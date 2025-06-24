HCLTech and AMD Forge Alliance for AI and Cloud Evolution
HCLTech and AMD have formed a partnership to develop advanced AI, digital, and cloud solutions for enterprises. This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation and enhance customer experiences by combining their strengths. A joint development center will serve as a testing ground for innovative enterprise tools.
- Country:
- India
IT giant HCLTech has teamed up with American semiconductor firm AMD to pioneer advanced solutions in artificial intelligence, digital, and cloud technologies, catering primarily to enterprises, the Indian company revealed on Tuesday.
HCLTech highlighted that this partnership merges the capabilities of both companies to establish a digital ecosystem that fosters enterprise digital transformation and elevates customer experiences.
According to AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, the expanded alliance aims to provide cutting-edge technological solutions across various industries, focusing on accelerating innovation and fostering long-term business growth. A joint development center will act as a testing ground for advanced technologies, expediting the market readiness of new enterprise tools.
- READ MORE ON:
- HCLTech
- AMD
- AI
- cloud
- digital
- enterprise
- technology
- innovation
- partnership
- digital transformation
ALSO READ
China's EV Giants: Leading the Charge in Self-Driving Technology
Ethiopia’s Saron Mesele Leads a Digital Revolution for Women in Tech
We have seen model of minimum govt maximum governance through Digital India: Adityanath on 11 years of Modi govt.
Teen-Led Initiative SeniorConnect Empowers India's Elderly with Digital Skills
Digital Cable TV Distribution in India: Charting the Path Forward