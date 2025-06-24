HCLTech and AMD Forge Alliance for AI and Cloud Evolution

IT giant HCLTech has teamed up with American semiconductor firm AMD to pioneer advanced solutions in artificial intelligence, digital, and cloud technologies, catering primarily to enterprises, the Indian company revealed on Tuesday.

HCLTech highlighted that this partnership merges the capabilities of both companies to establish a digital ecosystem that fosters enterprise digital transformation and elevates customer experiences.

According to AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, the expanded alliance aims to provide cutting-edge technological solutions across various industries, focusing on accelerating innovation and fostering long-term business growth. A joint development center will act as a testing ground for advanced technologies, expediting the market readiness of new enterprise tools.