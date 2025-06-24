Left Menu

HCLTech and AMD Forge Alliance for AI and Cloud Evolution

HCLTech and AMD have formed a partnership to develop advanced AI, digital, and cloud solutions for enterprises. This collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation and enhance customer experiences by combining their strengths. A joint development center will serve as a testing ground for innovative enterprise tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:17 IST
IT giant HCLTech has teamed up with American semiconductor firm AMD to pioneer advanced solutions in artificial intelligence, digital, and cloud technologies, catering primarily to enterprises, the Indian company revealed on Tuesday.

HCLTech highlighted that this partnership merges the capabilities of both companies to establish a digital ecosystem that fosters enterprise digital transformation and elevates customer experiences.

According to AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su, the expanded alliance aims to provide cutting-edge technological solutions across various industries, focusing on accelerating innovation and fostering long-term business growth. A joint development center will act as a testing ground for advanced technologies, expediting the market readiness of new enterprise tools.

