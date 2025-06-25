Left Menu

Revolutionizing Workforce Efficiency with Agentic Automation

Automation Anywhere has launched pre-built Agentic Solutions along with a new workspace enabling users to manage agents through natural language. These solutions enhance efficiency in various domains like healthcare and banking, integrating AI and RPA with compliance measures to overcome production challenges and accelerate market entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:27 IST
Automation Anywhere has unveiled a new suite of pre-built Agentic Solutions, designed to streamline the use of Agentic Process Automation (APA) across accounts payable, customer support, banking, and healthcare. These solutions allow business users to create and interact with agents through an intuitive natural language interface.

The platform is built upon APA, offering pre-trained agentic automation capabilities that incorporate AI agents, RPA, APIs, and robust enterprise governance. With these customizable, domain-specific workspaces, organizations are equipped for conversational interaction, facilitating swift execution and tangible outcomes. The solutions come prepared with sophisticated AI agents that are familiar with regulatory standards such as HIPAA, SOC 2, and KYC, and include features like data masking and audit trails for compliance in regulated sectors.

Co-Founder and COO, Ankur Kothari, highlights that these Agentic Solutions provide enterprises with a streamlined, scalable pathway to automation. They address the major challenges in scaling AI deployments, turning promising proof of concepts into essential operations. By delivering validated, deploy-ready solutions, Automation Anywhere aims to expedite and enhance customer success in AI-based transformations.

