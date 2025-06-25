Bezos' Venetian Nuptials: The Spectacle of the Century
Jeff Bezos arrived in Venice for a three-day extravagant wedding celebration to journalist Lauren Sanchez. Amidst local protests, 90 private jets are expected, bringing guests from various sectors. The lavish event includes exclusive parties, with uncertain wedding details, believed to cost $46-$56 million.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:42 IST
Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos arrived in Venice amid protests for a three-day luxury celebration of his marriage to journalist Lauren Sanchez. Locals expressed frustration over the event's impact on the city.
The festivities, drawing A-listers from various sectors, are set to begin with a gathering at Madonna dell'Orto. Venice City Hall has implemented directives to maintain privacy.
The wedding's date and venue remain undisclosed, while plans for the extravagant party suggest massive expenditures. Celebrations will culminate with an event at the Arsenale art space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeff Bezos
- Lauren Sanchez
- wedding
- Venice
- celebrity
- Amazon
- private jets
- protests
- extravagance
- Arsenale
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amazon India's Growth Reaches New Heights in Rajasthan
Amazon's Green Shield: Soy Farmers Exploit Loophole in Deforestation Pact
M5 Entertainment: Redefining Celebrity-Brand Collaborations in India
Amazon's Ambitious Robotaxi Roadmap: A New Challenger Emerges in Autonomous Race
UK Grocery Regulator Launches Probe into Amazon's Supplier Payment Practices