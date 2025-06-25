Bezos' Venetian Nuptials: The Spectacle of the Century

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos arrived in Venice amid protests for a three-day luxury celebration of his marriage to journalist Lauren Sanchez. Locals expressed frustration over the event's impact on the city.

The festivities, drawing A-listers from various sectors, are set to begin with a gathering at Madonna dell'Orto. Venice City Hall has implemented directives to maintain privacy.

The wedding's date and venue remain undisclosed, while plans for the extravagant party suggest massive expenditures. Celebrations will culminate with an event at the Arsenale art space.

(With inputs from agencies.)