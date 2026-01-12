Golden Globes 2023: Black Takes Center Stage on Celebrity Fashion Parade

At the 83rd Golden Globes, a multitude of stars, including Ariana Grande and Teyana Taylor, abandoned vibrant colors in favor of classic black attire. The event, renowned for its red carpet fashion spectacle, saw celebrities incorporating personal twists to their looks while exuding traditional Hollywood allure.

Amidst the predominantly black ensembles, a handful dared to defy the trend with bold color statements. Host Nikki Glaser stunned in a blush-pink corseted gown, and Emma Stone grasped attention in a yellow Louis Vuitton skirt set, marking a noteworthy deviation from the monochromatic landscape.

Fashion notables like George Clooney paid tribute to Giorgio Armani, wearing his designs posthumously. Meanwhile, rising star Chase Infiniti shone in a reflective Louis Vuitton gown, symbolizing her emerging status in the fashion world. As the award season unfolds, the Golden Globes set a dynamic precedent in style narratives for 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)