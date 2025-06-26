Airtel's Cutting-Edge Fraud Detection System Protects Millions

Airtel has announced that its cutting-edge fraud detection system has protected more than 3.5 million users in Delhi-NCR just 43 days after launch. The initiative is crucial amid an increase in digital scams online.

The telecom operator's AI-powered tool, which is part of a nationwide rollout, has been automatically activated for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers. It is designed to monitor and filter unsafe links on a variety of platforms, including SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and email.

Airtel claims the system uses real-time threat intelligence to scrutinize over a billion URLs every day, blocking access to suspicious sites in less than 100 milliseconds, offering enhanced protection for its client base.

