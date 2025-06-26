Left Menu

Airtel's Cutting-Edge Fraud Detection System Protects Millions

Airtel's new AI-driven fraud detection system has shielded over 3.5 million users in Delhi-NCR from scams within 43 days. Utilizing advanced technologies, this system scans various communication platforms to block malicious URLs swiftly, ensuring user safety amid growing digital fraud threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel has announced that its cutting-edge fraud detection system has protected more than 3.5 million users in Delhi-NCR just 43 days after launch. The initiative is crucial amid an increase in digital scams online.

The telecom operator's AI-powered tool, which is part of a nationwide rollout, has been automatically activated for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers. It is designed to monitor and filter unsafe links on a variety of platforms, including SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and email.

Airtel claims the system uses real-time threat intelligence to scrutinize over a billion URLs every day, blocking access to suspicious sites in less than 100 milliseconds, offering enhanced protection for its client base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

