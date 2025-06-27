India and UNESCO Join Forces for Transformative AI Summit
UNESCO is partnering with India to explore artificial intelligence's role in tackling social and economic issues. This collaboration anticipates the Global Summit on AI Impact in New Delhi. India's policies and innovations are seen as exemplary, with emphasis on ethical AI and reducing resource intensity in technology.
UNESCO collaborates with India to harness the potential of artificial intelligence in addressing pressing social and economic challenges. As New Delhi gears up to host a significant global summit next year, officials emphasize the country's role as a leader in digital transformation and technological innovation.
Irakli Khodeli, head of UNESCO's Ethics of AI Unit, highlighted that India's approach to AI policy and technology governance serves as a model for the world. The upcoming summit will allow nations to share updates and insights, reflecting the shift from ethical discussions to actionable strategies for AI implementation.
India's participation in UNESCO's AI initiatives, coupled with its strong presence in global tech, underscores the importance of developing ethical and resource-efficient AI systems. The summit aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange to replicate successful AI governance practices worldwide.
