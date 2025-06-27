Left Menu

India and UNESCO Join Forces for Transformative AI Summit

UNESCO is partnering with India to explore artificial intelligence's role in tackling social and economic issues. This collaboration anticipates the Global Summit on AI Impact in New Delhi. India's policies and innovations are seen as exemplary, with emphasis on ethical AI and reducing resource intensity in technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:35 IST
India and UNESCO Join Forces for Transformative AI Summit
UNESCO
  • Country:
  • Thailand

UNESCO collaborates with India to harness the potential of artificial intelligence in addressing pressing social and economic challenges. As New Delhi gears up to host a significant global summit next year, officials emphasize the country's role as a leader in digital transformation and technological innovation.

Irakli Khodeli, head of UNESCO's Ethics of AI Unit, highlighted that India's approach to AI policy and technology governance serves as a model for the world. The upcoming summit will allow nations to share updates and insights, reflecting the shift from ethical discussions to actionable strategies for AI implementation.

India's participation in UNESCO's AI initiatives, coupled with its strong presence in global tech, underscores the importance of developing ethical and resource-efficient AI systems. The summit aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange to replicate successful AI governance practices worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025