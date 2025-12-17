Reviving Job Growth Amid Economic Challenges: U.S. Employment Rebounds

In November, the U.S. job market demonstrated unexpected strength, rebounding significantly after an October drop due to government spending cuts. This development indicates that the labor market remains stable despite challenges posed by President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The Labor Department reported a 4.6% unemployment rate, a four-year peak, while methodology changes followed a government shutdown disrupting data collection. Economists cautioned that private job growth, averaging 75,000 jobs per month recently, suggests the Federal Reserve might maintain current interest rates in January.

Federal employment saw a decline, largely due to deferred buyouts reducing positions, while the private sector showed growth, notably in healthcare. Stocks fell as economic uncertainty lingered, highlighting ongoing concerns over tariffs affecting consumer spending. Analysts emphasize a careful watch on evolving labor market conditions.

