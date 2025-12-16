Rupee's Record Low: Navigating Economic Challenges Amid Trade Uncertainty

The Indian Rupee sank to a new low against the US Dollar, crossing the 91-a-dollar mark amid trade tensions with the US. The government attributes this slide to a widening trade gap.

Despite a lower Dollar and falling crude prices, the Rupee struggled to regain footing, closing weaker at 90.93.

The Reserve Bank of India's market-based approach, coupled with trade uncertainties, points to potential benefits for exports but challenges for import prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)