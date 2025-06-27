Left Menu

Automation Anywhere Champions Innovation: Named Leader in Magic Quadrant

Automation Anywhere has been recognized by Gartner as a leader in Robotic Process Automation for the seventh consecutive year, highlighting its innovative enterprise-grade, cloud-native platform. The company continues to advance automation technology, incorporating AI agents to enable scalable, intelligent automation across enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:28 IST
Automation Anywhere Champions Innovation: Named Leader in Magic Quadrant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant accolade, Automation Anywhere has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for the seventh straight year. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to innovation and delivering enterprise-grade capabilities to its global customer base.

The company's sustained leadership is attributed to its robust, cloud-native platform, which now encompasses intelligent AI agents that facilitate scalable automation across various sectors. Automation Anywhere's investment in rule-based and AI-powered automation is establishing new benchmarks for Agentic Process Automation.

Automation Anywhere CEO Adi Kuruganti praised the recognition, noting that the company's innovative approach to combining traditional RPA with artificial intelligence results in advanced automation capabilities. Their latest offerings, including the Process Reasoning Engine and enterprise UI agents, are designed to enhance resiliency, accelerate deployment, and simplify the automation process for business users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025