Automation Anywhere Champions Innovation: Named Leader in Magic Quadrant

In a significant accolade, Automation Anywhere has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for the seventh straight year. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to innovation and delivering enterprise-grade capabilities to its global customer base.

The company's sustained leadership is attributed to its robust, cloud-native platform, which now encompasses intelligent AI agents that facilitate scalable automation across various sectors. Automation Anywhere's investment in rule-based and AI-powered automation is establishing new benchmarks for Agentic Process Automation.

Automation Anywhere CEO Adi Kuruganti praised the recognition, noting that the company's innovative approach to combining traditional RPA with artificial intelligence results in advanced automation capabilities. Their latest offerings, including the Process Reasoning Engine and enterprise UI agents, are designed to enhance resiliency, accelerate deployment, and simplify the automation process for business users.

