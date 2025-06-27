Indian Army Trials Drone Defense Amidst Technological Warfare Advances

The Indian Army is conducting trials to develop solutions against drone attacks, heavily utilized by Islamabad during Operation Sindoor, targeting terror areas in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a prominent defense expert.

In retaliation for airstrikes on its terror infrastructure, Pakistan deployed drone swarms and loitering munitions, following attacks on tourists in Pahalgam.

Lt Gen V G Khandare (retd) highlighted the trials during a session at the India Space Congress organized by SIA-India, emphasizing ongoing land operations' importance despite technological warfare advancements.

