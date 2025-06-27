Indian Army Trials Drone Defense Amidst Technological Warfare Advances
The Indian Army is testing solutions to counter drone attacks, highlighted during Operation Sindoor against terror sites in Pakistan. Pakistan employed drones as retaliation. Despite technological advancements, the importance of ground forces remains, underscoring the Army's ongoing land operations as crucial for determining control over territory.
The Indian Army is conducting trials to develop solutions against drone attacks, heavily utilized by Islamabad during Operation Sindoor, targeting terror areas in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to a prominent defense expert.
In retaliation for airstrikes on its terror infrastructure, Pakistan deployed drone swarms and loitering munitions, following attacks on tourists in Pahalgam.
Lt Gen V G Khandare (retd) highlighted the trials during a session at the India Space Congress organized by SIA-India, emphasizing ongoing land operations' importance despite technological warfare advancements.
