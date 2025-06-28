Meta Platforms Boosts AI Research Team with Talent from OpenAI

Meta Platforms is expanding its ranks by hiring four more artificial intelligence researchers from OpenAI, as reported by The Information on Saturday.

According to the report, Shengjia Zhao, Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, and Hongyu Ren are set to join Meta, which is pushing forward with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's superintelligence projects. This news follows the recent hiring of Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai from OpenAI's Zurich office, confirmed by the Wall Street Journal. Both Meta and OpenAI declined to comment on the matter when approached by Reuters.

The strategic recruitment underlines Meta's ambition to harness top-tier AI talent to enhance its capabilities in the competitive field of artificial intelligence. Reuters has yet to verify details of the hiring process independently.