Breaking Silicon's Stranglehold: The Rise of 2D Material Computers

Researchers at The Pennsylvania State University have developed the world's first CMOS computer using two-dimensional materials, potentially replacing silicon. This development, lauded as a milestone, offers new functionalities and challenges the limitations of silicon-based technology, marking a significant advancement in semiconductor technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:19 IST
A team of researchers at The Pennsylvania State University has engineered a groundbreaking computer without silicon, signaling a potential shift in technology. This development, described as a 'milestone,' uses two-dimensional materials, offering a vision for smaller and faster devices in the future.

The researchers built the world's first CMOS computer using innovative two-dimensional materials at a nanofabrication unit. This advancement is detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature, showcasing a move towards replacing silicon as the dominant material in electronics.

This pioneering step is part of a larger trend in the semiconductor industry, exploring alternatives to silicon and pushing the boundaries of device miniaturization. The research emphasizes a need to augment silicon with new multifunctional materials and highlights a global effort to develop 2D materials as the next-generation solution for overcoming silicon's limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

