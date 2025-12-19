Diplomatic Chips: China and NXP Semiconductors Meeting
China's Vice Commerce Minister, Ling Ji, held talks with NXP Semiconductors' executive from the China division. The meeting, which took place on Thursday, was confirmed by the Chinese ministry, though details were sparse.
China's Vice Commerce Minister, Ling Ji, met with the executive vice president and general manager of NXP Semiconductors' China division, the Chinese ministry announced on Friday.
The meeting took place on Thursday, but the ministry provided no additional details about the discussion.
This meeting underscores ongoing interactions between China and key players in the semiconductor industry, hinting at potential developments in technology and trade relations.
