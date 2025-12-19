Left Menu

Diplomatic Chips: China and NXP Semiconductors Meeting

Updated: 19-12-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 06:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Vice Commerce Minister, Ling Ji, met with the executive vice president and general manager of NXP Semiconductors' China division, the Chinese ministry announced on Friday.

The meeting took place on Thursday, but the ministry provided no additional details about the discussion.

This meeting underscores ongoing interactions between China and key players in the semiconductor industry, hinting at potential developments in technology and trade relations.

