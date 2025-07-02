Realsee Revolutionizing Property Viewing with 3D Tour Technology

In the highly competitive real estate industry, the 3D tour has emerged as a vital tool for developers and agencies worldwide. Among the pioneers leading this technological revolution is Realsee, a company that introduced 3D tours to the real estate sector.

Recently, Realsee is accelerating its business expansion in the APCP region. As the backbone of Ke Holdings Inc.'s 3D tour property viewing solution, Realsee, together with Ke Holdings Inc. is continuously driving the transformation of real estate transactions in China and throughout APCP by cutting-edge technology.

Software and Hardware Integrated Services Through years of industry expertise and technological investment, Realsee has developed and refined solutions to empower the real estate industry. By providing a complete product matrix of acquisition devices and all-in-one solution, Realsee offers flexible options for real estate enterprises, effectively meeting the diverse needs of businesses.

For instance, professional-grade capture device Galois M2 3D LiDAR Camera integrates imaging performance, precise modeling, and efficient operation, enabling the seamless process from capture to the creation of stunning 3D tours. While lightweight-grade device Realsee G1 Smart Phone Gimble enables full spatial replication using only a smartphone.

In addition, its powerful editing system and software suite allow agents to label, measure, and enhance 3D tour outputs. Features like navigation, shared-screen co-viewing, AI-guided tours, and one-click communication access enable home seekers to gain the comprehensive, real-time property insights—via a ''what you see is what you get'' experience—thus elevating their virtual viewing journey.

Powerful Solutions to Accelerate Property Sales • Secure more leads, get higher-quality leads conversion Realsee's 3D tours deliver significant value for companies seeking to drive more leads. They expand listing visibility, drive prioritized platform traffic, and boost search engine ranking authority—all while enabling one-click sharing to expand reach to a broader audience. By integrating these advantages, Realsee effectively amplify a listing's exposure and accessibility, directly translating to heightened engagement and more qualified leads for real estate businesses. Realsee offers a stepping multi-point roaming 3D virtual tour that truly restores the spatial and directional sense of a property. This provides users with an experience that is on par with physical property visits, winning their trust and significantly improving business opportunity conversion rates. Armed with rich information and robust functionalities, Realsee' s 3D tour empowers clients to make decisions more swiftly.Key tools like space measurement offers precise spatial data;real-time renovation rendering that turns design visions into vivid previews, bridging imagination and reality;and multi-format information via text, images, and voice delivers comprehensive details at clients' fingertips.

• Faster Listing Deployment with high-efficiency By leveraging its industry-leading technical expertise, Realsee has not only minimized overall 3D tour production costs to deliver exceptional value but also streamlined the entire process. This dual innovation substantially helps enterprises reduce operational costs and enhance efficiency.

Realsee's 3D tour solution features an incredibly user-friendly workflow, enabling seamless adoption across all skill levels. With a simple ''move and click'' interface, even users with zero experience can create 3D tours.

Backed by robust algorithmic platform and deep product expertise, Realsee has achieved end-to-end automation of the 3D tour production lifecycle.Manual processes—such as measuring/drafting floor plans, stitching panoramas, and creating 3D models—are now entirely automated, eliminating time-consuming labor and reducing operational costs.

With just one shooting session, you can get multiple outputs such as high-definition photos of the property, multi-angle walkthrough videos, standard floor plans , Adapting to wide-ranging marketing demands.

Realsee has ushered in a new era of online property services for partners represented by industry leader Ke Holdings Inc.. Yan Mi, CTO of Ke Holdings Inc., stated that'' as Ke Holdings Inc.'s exclusive VR technology provider, Realsee has created digital offerings such as VR home tours and VR-guided viewing. These innovations accurately recreate property details and have revolutionized the home-searching experience. '' Looking ahead, Realsee aims to unlock new frontiers in property transactions for more partners across the APCP. Through its industry-leading solutions, Realsee seeks to redefine enterprises' user experience in digital spaces, reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth of online business opportunities in real estate—ultimately ushering in a transformative era for online property services.

About Realsee As a leading tech company providing digital space integrated solutions, Realsee has built the world's largest 3D spatial database by replicating physical spaces, covering over 47 million spaces and boasting over 590 global authorized patents.

Realsee offers digital solutions for your space, spanning from its design and construction stage, to online marketing and visual operation.

Trust Realsee to elevate your real estate transactions, commercial retail, industrial facilities, cultural exhibitions, public affairs, and home decor to the next level.

