Left Menu

India's HR Revolution: AI and Upskilling Take Center Stage

Capterra India's 2025 HR Software Trends Survey highlights transformative trends in India's HR landscape, emphasizing technology use to address rising costs, skills gaps, and AI's growing influence. Key trends include upskilling, AI implementation risks, AI-driven engagement and retention, and scalable, efficient hiring, underscoring India's leadership in HR AI adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:08 IST
India's HR Revolution: AI and Upskilling Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Capterra India recently unveiled its 2025 HR Software Trends Survey, offering vital insights into India's evolving human resources landscape. The study, based on feedback from 294 HR professionals, highlighted that organizations leverage technology to combat rising operational costs, skills shortages, and the burgeoning impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The survey delineates four pivotal trends reshaping HR in India. Firstly, upskilling has become crucial, with 49% of HR leaders expressing its importance, and 72% of Indian firms already integrating AI features into HR software. Secondly, effective AI deployment poses challenges; security remains a significant concern for 67% of respondents. Furthermore, AI-enhanced tools demonstrate a positive impact on employee engagement and retention.

Finally, AI-powered recruitment drives efficiency in hiring professionals, a top priority for 46% of HR leaders as they anticipate workforce expansion. Commenting on the findings, Andrew Blair, survey analyst, emphasized India's leadership in AI adoption and the necessity of scalable solutions to address talent demands. For more details, visit capterra.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025