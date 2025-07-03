India's HR Revolution: AI and Upskilling Take Center Stage

Capterra India recently unveiled its 2025 HR Software Trends Survey, offering vital insights into India's evolving human resources landscape. The study, based on feedback from 294 HR professionals, highlighted that organizations leverage technology to combat rising operational costs, skills shortages, and the burgeoning impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The survey delineates four pivotal trends reshaping HR in India. Firstly, upskilling has become crucial, with 49% of HR leaders expressing its importance, and 72% of Indian firms already integrating AI features into HR software. Secondly, effective AI deployment poses challenges; security remains a significant concern for 67% of respondents. Furthermore, AI-enhanced tools demonstrate a positive impact on employee engagement and retention.

Finally, AI-powered recruitment drives efficiency in hiring professionals, a top priority for 46% of HR leaders as they anticipate workforce expansion. Commenting on the findings, Andrew Blair, survey analyst, emphasized India's leadership in AI adoption and the necessity of scalable solutions to address talent demands. For more details, visit capterra.in.

