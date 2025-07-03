Matter Motor Works Accelerates with New Electric Model Launches

Matter Motor Works, the electric motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in Ahmedabad, has committed to an ambitious plan of introducing a new model annually for the next three years as part of its strategy to drive volume growth, according to a statement by its Co-founder and Group COO, Arun Pratap Singh.

The company recently launched its geared electric bike AERA in the Delhi market and aims to establish up to 60 dealerships nationwide within this fiscal year, with a significant focus on South India, where demand for such products is particularly strong, Singh revealed to PTI.

In terms of sales figures, Matter Motor Works anticipates closing around 10,000 units this year, with projections of up to 60,000 units the following year. They are also addressing potential supply constraints by exploring alternatives to rare earth magnets, which are currently sourced from partners in China.

