Left Menu

Matter Motor Works Accelerates with New Electric Model Launches

Matter Motor Works, based in Ahmedabad, plans to launch a new electric motorcycle model annually over the next three years. The company, which recently debuted its AERA model in Delhi, aims to expand its dealership network, especially in South India, and seeks to increase production and sales significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:10 IST
Matter Motor Works Accelerates with New Electric Model Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Matter Motor Works, the electric motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in Ahmedabad, has committed to an ambitious plan of introducing a new model annually for the next three years as part of its strategy to drive volume growth, according to a statement by its Co-founder and Group COO, Arun Pratap Singh.

The company recently launched its geared electric bike AERA in the Delhi market and aims to establish up to 60 dealerships nationwide within this fiscal year, with a significant focus on South India, where demand for such products is particularly strong, Singh revealed to PTI.

In terms of sales figures, Matter Motor Works anticipates closing around 10,000 units this year, with projections of up to 60,000 units the following year. They are also addressing potential supply constraints by exploring alternatives to rare earth magnets, which are currently sourced from partners in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025