Shein Slammed with 40 Million Euro Fine for Misleading Practices
France's antitrust agency fined Shein 40 million euros for deceptive practices. Infinite Style E-Commerce LTD, responsible for Shein sales, misled customers on discounts. Shein accepted the fine after a nearly yearlong investigation. The company did not immediately comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:58 IST
- Country:
- France
France's antitrust watchdog announced on Thursday the imposition of a 40 million euro penalty on the fast-fashion giant Shein for allegedly engaging in deceptive business practices.
The investigation, which spanned nearly a year, concluded that Infinite Style E-Commerce LTD — the company managing Shein's sales — misled consumers regarding discounts.
Although Shein conceded to the fine, representatives have yet to issue a response to the recent developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- antitrust
- Shein
- deceptive
- practices
- discounts
- fine
- e-commerce
- investigation
- fast-fashion
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts in Haridwar's Firecracker Factory, Sparking Concern Over Safety Practices
Tata Elxsi and Infineon Pave the Way for EV Revolution in India
Jewellery Revolution: Indian Startups Redefine Fashion Accessories
Hero MotoCorp's New Subscription-based Battery Service Redefines Electric Mobility
India's Decade of Global Influence: Leadership and Diplomacy Redefined