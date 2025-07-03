Left Menu

Shein Slammed with 40 Million Euro Fine for Misleading Practices

France's antitrust agency fined Shein 40 million euros for deceptive practices. Infinite Style E-Commerce LTD, responsible for Shein sales, misled customers on discounts. Shein accepted the fine after a nearly yearlong investigation. The company did not immediately comment.

  • Country:
  • France

France's antitrust watchdog announced on Thursday the imposition of a 40 million euro penalty on the fast-fashion giant Shein for allegedly engaging in deceptive business practices.

The investigation, which spanned nearly a year, concluded that Infinite Style E-Commerce LTD — the company managing Shein's sales — misled consumers regarding discounts.

Although Shein conceded to the fine, representatives have yet to issue a response to the recent developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

